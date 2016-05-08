Channel Your Inner French Girl With this Cool Beauty Brand

frenchgirlorganics/Instagram
Erin Lukas
May 08, 2016 @ 5:15 pm

There’s no doubt about it, French women all have a certain je ne c’est quoi that we all strive to emulate, but can never quite duplicate. Mention the phrase “French girl” and images of Anna Karina’s crisp cat-eye and Francoise Hardy’s blunt cut all instantly come to mind. Their effortless ease is what makes French girl beauty all the more alluring. While it’s hard to pinpoint exactly what the French have that we don’t, we chalk their it-girl factor to their unapologetic acceptance of who they are and their individual approach to beauty, and keeping the products they use as clean as possible.

Needless to say, the Parisian essence is tough to bottle but French Girl Organics, an all-natural line of skin care and beauty products comes pretty close to a stroll on the Rue de Seine. Inspired by her French Cajun ancestry, visits to France, and deep connection to nature, founder Kristeen Griffin-Grimes combined her passion for natural ingredients and the French lifestyle to create no-fuss beauty products that you’d find on any true Parisian’s vanity. Read on for our four picks from the line that capture the essence of every French girl’s beauty routine. 

1 of 4 Courtesy

Lumière Bronzing Oil 

French Girl Organics $40 SHOP NOW
2 of 4 Courtesy

Rose Lip Polish 

French Girl Organics $15 SHOP NOW
3 of 4 Courtesy

Nail and Cuticle Oil 

French Girl Organics $20 SHOP NOW
4 of 4 Courtesy

Sea Polish in Menthe 

French Girl Organics $48 SHOP NOW

