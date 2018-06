6 of 7 Vince Bucci/WireImage

Elegant Neutrals

"I like the colors I chose to play with. I think with my skintone, nudes are very complementary. The only problem was the hair-it did not remain the way it was styled because of the texture. I’ve got a lot of hair but it’s really fine. When I left the hotel, the curls at the bottom were tighter, but by the time I reached the ceremony, they just opened up. My hair was being funny. Nothing much can be done about that."