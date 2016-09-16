You Need to See Frances Bean Cobain's Spooky New Tattoo

There's been a lot of celebrity tattoo action lately. We've seen Cara Delevingne get an elephant tattoo, Ariana Grande get a monogram tattoo, and Sofia Richie get two tattoos—one of which was a biblical passage along with her last name inked behind her ear. Bella Thorne, on the other hand, got "Wild Kitty" tattooed on her calves.

And while monograms and finger tattoos seem to be the "next big thing," Frances Bean Cobain, the daughter of Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love, is making us rethink that sentiment (and got us into the Halloween spirit) with her latest ghoulish tattoo.

Spooky 👻 for @space_witch666 #halfneedle A photo posted by Doctor Woo Tattoo (@_dr_woo_) on Sep 14, 2016 at 2:09pm PDT

Celebrity tattoo artist Doctor Woo (FYI: He did Cara Delevingne's last tattoo and is basically Instagram famous at this point) shared a photo on his feed of Frances's new tattoo.

The art looks to be an old school ghost—think bed sheet, eye cut outs, and all. The choice is not at all surprising given Frances's penchant for all things spooky—her Instagram bio even includes "horror movie enthusiast" and "voodoo vibes," so you know we're not making it up.

Oh, and remember us talking about all the other celebs that have been inked recently? Well, we found out today that Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner got matching tats.

So who's next?