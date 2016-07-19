There's an Instagram Tribute to Fran The Nanny—and It Is EVERYTHING

I used to love getting sick and having to stay home from school for one reason, and one reason only. Her name was Fran. She was a nanny, a flashy girl from Flushing, and the namesake of her very own TV show. Super nasally intonation and maybe one of the best laughs of all time? Oh, you know her, too? Great, well then the news I have for you will make your day.

A new Instagram account has come to my attention, and honestly, my world will never be the same. It's called @WhatFranWore, and it pays tribute to every delightfully tacky and MAJOR fashion situation that The Nanny named Fran donned, and it is epic. But not only is there tons of vintage Moschino eye-candy—there's also tons of beauty inspo, too. Because honestly, Fran's beauty vibes were larger than life.

Moschino 💙 A photo posted by Fran Fine Fashion (@whatfranwore) on Jul 10, 2016 at 6:06am PDT

Moschino, 1996 A photo posted by Fran Fine Fashion (@whatfranwore) on Jul 18, 2016 at 7:46am PDT

Floral Moschino Suit A photo posted by Fran Fine Fashion (@whatfranwore) on Jun 29, 2016 at 4:55pm PDT

The headbands, the half-up hair that basically redefined half-up hair, the voluminous curls. It's an endless visual delight. Check it out! We promise it is going to be the best thing to happen to your eyes today.