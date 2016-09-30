We Found a Fragrance That Is Basically Sunshine in a Bottle

It's official. Fall is here. Like, it's here here. And the best part of the arrival of the new season is the yummy, cozy vibes that come along with it. But on rainy days like today, sometimes you want to feel the warmth of sunshine on your face. For me, the best way to go about this is a nice warm fragrance. My choice? Vilhem Parfumerie Purple Fig. It's the brand's new release, and it is the perfect fall scent. Read on to find out why.

What It's Called:

Vilhelm Parfumerie Purple Fig

How Much It Will Set You Back:

One of those foxy fur Reformation coats... or $245; Barneys.com

RELATED: Why You Need to Try Out #ProductEmpties on Instagram

What Makes It Special:

This fragrance was inspired by a fig tree on a secret side street off the Rue Oberkampf in Paris—an oasis from metropolis living in the streets of the most romantic city in the world. This fragrance is lovely because it's not overly powdery, but it has warm wood elements, with a burst of citrus. I'd liken it to feeling sunshine on your face on a perfect day. That's how you feel when you smell it.

Who’s It For?

Literally anyone who wants to enjoy the scent.

When to Use It:

When you want to feel warm and happy.

RELATED: 4 Major Signs Its' Time To Replace Your Makeup Brushes

What It Feels Like:

Warm, comforting, and mood boosting.

What the Internet Is Saying:

@vilhelm_parfumerie now available at @lebonmarcherivegauche 🇫🇷 🎊 | 📷 @martinvallin A photo posted by Vilhelm Parfumerie (@vilhelm_parfumerie) on Sep 16, 2016 at 8:42am PDT

What It Smells Like:

There's something deeply calming about this unique blend of subtle citrus and sexy woodsiness. It just puts you at ease.