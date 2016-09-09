One Spritz of This Perfume and You'll Smell Like a Movie Star

By now, you might have noticed that smelling good is very important to me—especially if you read my product of the days on the reg. I test a lot of fragrances, mostly because fragrance is the most simple and invisible way I make myself feel good. And since different scents trigger different feelings, I like to use certain fragrances when I want to feel a certain way.

I was first intrigued by the fragrance I'm writing about today because of the description of not only the notes, but also the inspiration. Vilhelm's Room Service is quite literally the siren's bouquet. It was inspired by the reclusive silver screen superstar Greta Garbo, who was notoriously private. It's quite elaborate, as was her persona, bearing notes of violet, pink orchid, and green bambo, as well as fresh mandarin nectar. So it's ULTRA feminine and fresh.

You smell it and you can just imagine Garbo laying about on a velvet chaise, draped in satin, answering her personal calls on a vintage phone. It strikes a very interesting balance, smelling at once secure and vulnerable. But when I feel a little uncertain, I just spritz Room Service and instantly feel more secure in my femininity, and a little braver too. For more on why it's awesome, see below!

What It’s Called:

Vilhelm Parfumerie Room Service

How Much It Will Set You Back:

A pair of J.Crew boots or ... $245; barneys.com

What Makes It Special:

This scent is all luxury, but without being in-your-face about it. It's luxury for you, when you want to give yourself a treat.

Who’s It For:

Anyone! But especially if you want to feel like a woman, if you know what I mean.

When to Use It:

When you want to up the drama with a touch of sweetness, before a date, or whenever you will be in close contact with someone and you want to send some subliminal ques that you have a sweet side, too.

What It Feels Like:

Pampering. It's akin to allowing yourself to assume the role of unselfconsciously opulent diva.

What the Internet Is Saying:

@vilhelm_parfumerie now at colette #Beautybox #vilhelmparfumerie #colette A photo posted by colette (@colette) on Jun 1, 2015 at 2:51am PDT

What It Smells Like:

Bold, powerful, feminine.