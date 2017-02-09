Tory Burch's New Fragrance Is a Love Letter to Her Personal Icons

Noa Griffel
Marci Robin
Feb 09, 2017 @ 9:00 am

Even with a career so focused on aesthetics, it would be impossible for Tory Burch to appreciate beauty on a merely physical level. That's due to the extraordinarily romantic role models she had in her parents, who, through their love story and values, gave deeper meaning to who Tory Burch considers her beauty icons — and gave her the inspiration she needed to create her latest fragrance, Love Relentlessly ($115; sephora.com). Meet the remarkable individuals who inspired the designer with their style and substance.

 

Her Parents 

Burch’s ultimate icons? Her parents, Reva and Buddy. Love Relentlessly, Burch’s newest scent, with notes of pink pepper and rose, is a celebration of their nearly 50-year romance. “Their love affair was extraordinary,” Burch says. Fragrance played a big role in her parents’ lives and brings up many memories for the designer. She can still recall when she sampled all the bottles on her mom’s vanity in one sitting. “She had to throw me right in the bath!” And to this day, the smell of the classic Vetiver by Guerlain instantly reminds Burch of her father. The name of her latest fragrance is also a nod to him—he would place love notes disguised as help-wanted ads in the local newspaper and sign them “Love, Relentless.”

Chloe & Halle 

“They are so talented and unafraid of experimenting with their music and personal style,” Burch says about the sisters, 18 and 17, who opened for Beyoncé’s Formation tour. “They are effortlessly beautiful.”

Princess Grace 

The Princess of Monaco was one of her mother’s beauty icons too. “Grace Kelly went on a few dates with my dad, though, so I’m not sure my mom loved her that much!”

Romy Schneider 

Just search “Romy Schneider” on Pinterest and you’ll understand why Burch considers the enigmatic European actress a style icon. “Romy was incredibly chic in an understated, elegant way,” says Burch. “She brought a sense of vitality to her characters, but vulnerability too.”

Malala Yousafzai

Burch has nothing but admiration for the Pakistani education activist. “What she has endured and what she has done is really amazing,” says Burch. “I see the passion, and that’s so exciting.”

Jackie Kennedy 

Grace under pressure—that’s what comes to Burch’s mind when she thinks of the First Lady. “She had the most exceptional personal style, the kind that comes from knowing oneself. She epitomized elegance and defined her era.”

Catherine Deneuve 

The legendary French actress, famous for such films as The Umbrellas of Cherbourg and Belle de Jour, has served as muse for countless designers over the years, from Burch to Yves Saint Laurent. “There’s an inner strength to her,” Burch says. “She’s a classic beauty, but she also has depth, which is ultimately more interesting. She knows who she is, and that comes through.”

