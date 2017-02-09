Tory Burch's New Fragrance Is a Love Letter to Her Personal Icons

Burch’s ultimate icons? Her parents, Reva and Buddy. Love Relentlessly, Burch’s newest scent, with notes of pink pepper and rose, is a celebration of their nearly 50-year romance. “Their love affair was extraordinary,” Burch says. Fragrance played a big role in her parents’ lives and brings up many memories for the designer. She can still recall when she sampled all the bottles on her mom’s vanity in one sitting. “She had to throw me right in the bath!” And to this day, the smell of the classic Vetiver by Guerlain instantly reminds Burch of her father. The name of her latest fragrance is also a nod to him—he would place love notes disguised as help-wanted ads in the local newspaper and sign them “Love, Relentless.”