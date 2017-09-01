Tom Ford’s New Fragrance Will Make You Drop the F-Bomb

If you’re fabulous and you know it and you really want to show it, you should probably invest in Tom Ford’s latest fragrance. While we’ve seen our fair share of NSFW product names (MAC’s Basic Bitch palette, NARS the Mulitple in G-Spot), Tom Ford just won the gold medal because his new scent is Fucking Fabulous. As in, that’s the actual name of the new fragrance.

The launch will make its first debut with the designer’s Spring/Summer 2018 Fashion Show on September 6th, and it will be available in select Tom Ford boutiques and on Tomford.com the next day.

And if you want to get your hands on it, you’ll need to act fast. Being that fabulous is limited edition, of course. It’s also a little pricey. The 50ml bottle goes for $310, while the Luxe Atomizer will retail for $495.

As for what Fucking Fabulous smells like? According to Tom Ford, it’s of the Oriental Leather category, consisting of notes like Clary sage oil, lavender, vanilla, bitter almond, amber, to name a few.