Beauty Alert: Tocca Turned Its Popular Scents into Hair Fragrances

Get a whiff of any of Tocca scent and you'll quickly understand why everyone covets them. They're not just pretty to look at in their glass, Cinderella-esque globe vessels and ornate, gilded tops. They also smell rich and feminine and complex. In short, just plain amazing.

Well, you can rejoice in the fact that the brand just released a line of hair fragrances that smell like their popular perfumes. The collection is sold exclusively at Anthropologie for $36 each in the following scents: Cleopatra, Florence, Colette, Liliana, and Stella.

We got a chance to try all of the above, and they smell exactly the same as the actual EDPs.

Think of the product as a luxurious complement to your dry shampoo. Try spritzing dry shampoo on your roots and the hair fragrance on your ends. The oil is light enough that it won't make your hair look or feel greasy—just soft, shiny, and pleasantly scented.

RELATED: These Candles Light Up Your Life and Help Someone in Need Too

Tocca makes lotions, creams, body washes, candles, and home diffusers in their popular scents, as well. Time to layer up!