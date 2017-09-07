Tiffany & Co.'s New Fragrance Is the Other Little Blue Box You Need in Your Life

They say all you need is love. And while we’re not discounting that phrase, having a floral, elegant, and transformative fragrance dabbed on your wrists doesn’t hurt either. That’s the exact idea behind the new signature Tiffany & Co. fragrance, which was revealed last night in New York City, among celebrity guests and campaign faces like St. Vincent who performed a cover of the campaign song, "All You Need is Love."

Installations of the brand’s signature tiny blue boxes filled the space, while guests like Riley Keough, Zoey Deutch, Doutzen Kroes, and campaign star Achok Majak enjoyed the atmosphere while modeling timeless Tiffany’s diamonds and link bracelets and necklaces.

As for the scent? Like the campaign featuring the iconic Tiffany Blue and diamond jewelry draped on skin, it embodies the purest form of the brand with its harmonic compilation of floral and musky notes. The notes consist of four “muses.” Created by master perfumer Daniela Andrier of Givudan, the top note introduces you to vert de mandarine. But the heart of the fragrance, iris, is what will capture your senses. Not only is it responsible for the lingering floral scent, but the flower has been a reoccurring theme in Tiffany’s designs throughout the years. As for the clear glass bottle with robin’s-egg blue accents, it was inspired by the brand’s diamond cuts, the Yellow Diamond and the Lucida Diamond.

You can shop the fragrance in varying sizes now available at Bloomingdale's exclusively and on Tiffany.com and check out some of the notable attendees, below.

