The Surprising Scent That Sofía Vergara Swoons Over

The stunning Colombian actress may be best known for her Modern Family and phenomenal physique, but you can now add sexy scent wardrobe to the list. To celebrate the launch of Tempting, Vergara’s third fragrance launching this month, we FaceTimed with the star to chat about her favorite (and least favorite) scents, and discovered a few surprising beauty tips along the way.

What was the first scent you ever bought?

I have no clue. In Colombia, we use cologne even when you’re a baby, so I don’t really remember the first one. I do remember being very excited when I was given White Diamonds by Elizabeth Taylor when I was 15. It was by a movie star, and I thought it was so luxurious. And from then on, I said I would make my own fragrance one day!"

What is your favorite scent of all time?

"I love truffles, but I don’t think you could put that in a perfume - that would be horrible. But it’s my favorite food smell. The first scents I remember are of food. In Colombia, there are always big families and always food in the kitchen. It reminds me of home."

Are there any smells you hate?

"I live in a house up the hill in Beverly Hills, and we have a lot of skunks. I don’t know, for some reason, even when they’re on the patio, you can smell it inside the bedroom And that smell lasts for a long time. I hate that!"

What do you love about the new fragrance?

"Tempting ($55; perfumania.com) is the third fragrance that we created. The first one was a little bit more fruity and fresh. It was for a woman that could wear it every day. The second one was a little bit more romantic—a very sweet scent. The newest one is the perfect addition; I wanted to include something that was a little bit more sexy. The notes of the perfume – sandalwood, vanilla, caramel, and jasmine – they make you feel sultry. You can use it every day, but I would prefer to use it before a dinner or a date, when I want to step it up a little bit."

What beauty advice would you give your younger self?

"Yeah, I wish I would have worked out earlier. Now, it’s hard for me because I don’t have that built in my system. It’s not part of my life. I also wish I had used more sunblock. In the 90’s, in Miami, we were in the sun all day long!"