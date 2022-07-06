These Perfumes Are a Beach Vacation In a Bottle

Scent is the sneakiest, most subtle of our senses, but arguably one of the most powerful. And while scent is subjective, certain fragrances inarguably and universally strike the same feeling.

Lately, that feeling is a beach vacation.

Close your eyes. Picture yourself on a white sand beach, laying on top of a soft towel with the warm sun enveloping your skin, the sounds of the waves crashing at a near distance mixed with children's laughter, your hair is tied up, your sunglasses are on — you're at peace.

Now imagine what that smells like.

A new string of fragrances strike that note, offering those who use them an olfactory trip to the seaside. They elegantly cocktail notes of coconut and musk with sunscreen accords to create a pleasant, leisurely scent.

Maison Margiela REPLICA's Beachside is a perfect example to start with. REPLICA's mission is to evoke memories through scent, and to do so the brand mixes creative accords. Beachside eau de toilette brings users close to the sea via radiant notes of bergamot, musk, ylang-ylang, coconut milk, and more. The result: a milky fragrance that smells of warm and salty skin with whiffs of sunscreen.

Tom Ford was an early adapter of the trend, transcending the traditional sunscreen scent into an upscale air that transports you to a sun-drenched yacht in the Mediterranean. Soleil Blanc, which is French for white sun, features notes of coco de mer, ylang-ylang, and cardamom. The result is a floral amber that melts into the skin to create an unexpectedly seductive — yet lightweight and free-spirited — scent.

A little on the nose, there's Vacation's eponymous perfume. Inspired by the brand's best-selling and self-proclaimed "best-smelling sunscreen" the company went off its winning scent to create a fragrance. It mixes classic sunscreen notes, such as coconut, banana, pineapple, and orange blossom, with summertime accords like swimsuit lycra, pool water, and sea salt. A few spritzes will take you back to your favorite childhood memories — but more upscale.

Of course, you could always slather yourself in your favorite sunscreen — which you should absolutely be doing regardless of the season — but if you want a more elevated experience and scent, opt for one of these perfumes.