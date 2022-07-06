These Perfumes Are a Beach Vacation In a Bottle

The latest fragrance trend is to smell like expensive sunscreen.

By
Pia Velasco
Pia Velasco
Pia Velasco
Pia Velasco is a New York-based beauty reporter with over 10 years in the industry — swatching lipsticks, interviewing experts, and finding the best products on the market. She's currently the Senior Digital Beauty Editor at Meredith, and writes for InStyle, Shape, and Real Simple. She received a Bachelor of Arts in creative writing from New York University and her Master of Science in journalism from Columbia University. In addition to her love for beauty, she's also passionate about yoga, and acts as an instructor in NYC.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 6, 2022
These Perfumes Smell Like a Trip to the Beach
Photo: Getty Images/ Tom Ford/ Maison Margiela/ Vacation

Scent is the sneakiest, most subtle of our senses, but arguably one of the most powerful. And while scent is subjective, certain fragrances inarguably and universally strike the same feeling.

Lately, that feeling is a beach vacation.

Close your eyes. Picture yourself on a white sand beach, laying on top of a soft towel with the warm sun enveloping your skin, the sounds of the waves crashing at a near distance mixed with children's laughter, your hair is tied up, your sunglasses are on — you're at peace.

Now imagine what that smells like.

A new string of fragrances strike that note, offering those who use them an olfactory trip to the seaside. They elegantly cocktail notes of coconut and musk with sunscreen accords to create a pleasant, leisurely scent.

Maison Margiela REPLICA's Beachside is a perfect example to start with. REPLICA's mission is to evoke memories through scent, and to do so the brand mixes creative accords. Beachside eau de toilette brings users close to the sea via radiant notes of bergamot, musk, ylang-ylang, coconut milk, and more. The result: a milky fragrance that smells of warm and salty skin with whiffs of sunscreen.

sunscreen-scented perfumes
Courtesy

To shop: $144; maisonmargiela-fragrances.us

Tom Ford was an early adapter of the trend, transcending the traditional sunscreen scent into an upscale air that transports you to a sun-drenched yacht in the Mediterranean. Soleil Blanc, which is French for white sun, features notes of coco de mer, ylang-ylang, and cardamom. The result is a floral amber that melts into the skin to create an unexpectedly seductive — yet lightweight and free-spirited — scent.

perfumes that smell like sunscreen - tom ford
Courtesy

To shop: $270; tomford.com

VIDEO: Here's How to Apply Perfume For a Lasting Scent

A little on the nose, there's Vacation's eponymous perfume. Inspired by the brand's best-selling and self-proclaimed "best-smelling sunscreen" the company went off its winning scent to create a fragrance. It mixes classic sunscreen notes, such as coconut, banana, pineapple, and orange blossom, with summertime accords like swimsuit lycra, pool water, and sea salt. A few spritzes will take you back to your favorite childhood memories — but more upscale.

sunscreen-scented perfumes
Courtesy

To shop: $60; vacation.inc

Of course, you could always slather yourself in your favorite sunscreen — which you should absolutely be doing regardless of the season — but if you want a more elevated experience and scent, opt for one of these perfumes.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Best Perfume for Women
Shopping for a New Fragrance? Here Are the 15 Best Perfumes for Women
THE SPLURGE: Henry Jacques Perfumes
You'll Want to Keep These Luxury Perfumes for Life — and You Can
This Perfume Will Inspire You To Travel
Smell Like a Rich Person At the French Riviera With This Perfume
10 Fragrances That Last All Day Long
18 Must-Have Fragrances That Will Last All Day Long
18 New Fragrances That Scream Summer
12 New Fragrances That Scream Summer
Best Body Lotion with SPF
The Best Body Lotions With SPF to Hydrate and Protect Your Skin 365 Days a Year
Fragrances That Smell Like Spring
12 New Fragrances That Smell Like Spring
Best Body Scrubs
The 15 Best Body Scrubs for Silky Soft Skin
Capricorn Fragrances
5 Powerful Perfumes For the Ambitious Capricorn, Recommended By an Astrologer
Ellis Brooklyn's Newest Scent Is Sunshine In a Bottle
Ellis Brooklyn's Newest Fragrance Is Summer In a Bottle
Louis Vuitton’s Newest Fragrance Is a Summer Fling In a Bottle
Louis Vuitton's Newest Fragrance Is a Summer Fling In a Bottle
The Pandemic Turned Me Into a Fragrance Connoisseur
I Couldn't Stop Buying Perfume Samples to Make Sure I Didn't Have COVID
Perfume
12 Gender-Neutral Fragrances For the People Who Don't Love Overly Sweet Scents
Diptyque’s Signature Do Son Family Just Launched a Super-Luxe Limited Edition Collection
Diptyque's Signature Do Son Family Just Launched a Super-Luxe Limited Edition Collection
Best-Smelling Candles
Now, Your Entire Home Can Smell Like Your Go-To Beauty Products
How to Find Your Signature Scent, According to Perfumers
An Expert's Guide to Finding Your Signature Scent