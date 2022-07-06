Beauty Fragrance These Perfumes Are a Beach Vacation In a Bottle The latest fragrance trend is to smell like expensive sunscreen. By Pia Velasco Pia Velasco Instagram Twitter Pia Velasco is a New York-based beauty reporter with over 10 years in the industry — swatching lipsticks, interviewing experts, and finding the best products on the market. She's currently the Senior Digital Beauty Editor at Meredith, and writes for InStyle, Shape, and Real Simple. She received a Bachelor of Arts in creative writing from New York University and her Master of Science in journalism from Columbia University. In addition to her love for beauty, she's also passionate about yoga, and acts as an instructor in NYC. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 6, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images/ Tom Ford/ Maison Margiela/ Vacation Scent is the sneakiest, most subtle of our senses, but arguably one of the most powerful. And while scent is subjective, certain fragrances inarguably and universally strike the same feeling. Lately, that feeling is a beach vacation. Close your eyes. Picture yourself on a white sand beach, laying on top of a soft towel with the warm sun enveloping your skin, the sounds of the waves crashing at a near distance mixed with children's laughter, your hair is tied up, your sunglasses are on — you're at peace. Now imagine what that smells like. You'll Want to Keep These Luxury Perfumes for Life — and You Can A new string of fragrances strike that note, offering those who use them an olfactory trip to the seaside. They elegantly cocktail notes of coconut and musk with sunscreen accords to create a pleasant, leisurely scent. Maison Margiela REPLICA's Beachside is a perfect example to start with. REPLICA's mission is to evoke memories through scent, and to do so the brand mixes creative accords. Beachside eau de toilette brings users close to the sea via radiant notes of bergamot, musk, ylang-ylang, coconut milk, and more. The result: a milky fragrance that smells of warm and salty skin with whiffs of sunscreen. Courtesy To shop: $144; maisonmargiela-fragrances.us Tom Ford was an early adapter of the trend, transcending the traditional sunscreen scent into an upscale air that transports you to a sun-drenched yacht in the Mediterranean. Soleil Blanc, which is French for white sun, features notes of coco de mer, ylang-ylang, and cardamom. The result is a floral amber that melts into the skin to create an unexpectedly seductive — yet lightweight and free-spirited — scent. Courtesy To shop: $270; tomford.com VIDEO: Here's How to Apply Perfume For a Lasting Scent A little on the nose, there's Vacation's eponymous perfume. Inspired by the brand's best-selling and self-proclaimed "best-smelling sunscreen" the company went off its winning scent to create a fragrance. It mixes classic sunscreen notes, such as coconut, banana, pineapple, and orange blossom, with summertime accords like swimsuit lycra, pool water, and sea salt. A few spritzes will take you back to your favorite childhood memories — but more upscale. Courtesy To shop: $60; vacation.inc Of course, you could always slather yourself in your favorite sunscreen — which you should absolutely be doing regardless of the season — but if you want a more elevated experience and scent, opt for one of these perfumes. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit