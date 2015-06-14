12 New Summer Fragrances to Spritz On Now

Courtesy
Samantha Faragalli
Jun 14, 2015 @ 2:30 pm

Now that we've already got you covered on home fragrances, it's time to discuss how the new crop of summer-inspired scents can provoke a freedom-driven, relaxing, and positive mood all summer long. It's only inevitable that we're talking about citrus-infused, flowery fresh scents that recall long beach days and endless evenings. Aside from all the beautiful packaging (don't miss Bulgari's seashell-inspired pearl finish!) these must-haves are perfect for further boosting your summer glow—just a spritz away!

To find your new signature summer scent, click through the gallery of our favorites below. 

PHOTOS: 12 New Summer Fragrances to Try Now

1 of 12 Courtesy

Hermès Le Jardin De Monsieur Li Eau De Toilette Spray

Not only does the bottle resemble a gorgeous sunshine yellow, but its scents of jasmine, kumquats, bamboo and ponds work together to describe a Chinese garden somewhere between reality and imagination.

($97, 1.6 oz.; saksfifthavenue.com)

 

Advertisement
2 of 12 Courtesy

Authentic Calvin Klein CK One Summer

With its sour burst of lemon and lime freshness, this fragrance resembles a crowd favorite summer drink: gin and tonic.The bottle's change of colors work together to describe a relaxing summer moment. 

($54; macys.com)

3 of 12 Courtesy

Atelier Cologne Pomélo Paradis Cologne Absolue

An elegant celebration of all things citrus, this fragrance is essential for a calming, sweet aroma. Get this: with the purchase of a Cologne Absolue 200 ml, they are offering you a 30 ml travel spray refilled with the Cologne Absolue of your choice in its leather case engraved with your name or initials.

($180, 200 ml; ateliercologne.com)

 
Advertisement
4 of 12 Courtesy

Escada Turquoise Summer Eau de Toilette

Rejoice and enjoy the freedoms of the season with this berry-infused scent. The butterfly symbols "breaking free" into your summer haven.

($77, 3.4 oz.; macys.com)

 

Advertisement
5 of 12 Courtesy

Clean Summer Sun

This combination of woody musks and fruity freshness will sure capture the beauty of those endless summer days and nights.

($59; sephora.com)

Advertisement
6 of 12 Courtesy

Bond No. 9 Montauk Eau de Parfum

Aside from being the world's first summer sunset perfume, it is also designed for both males and females. Inspired by Montauk in the Hamptons, this fragance works to relish the aquatic air, pristine sand dunes and crashing ocean waves of the beach.

($280, 3.4 oz.; saksfifthavenue.com)

Advertisement
7 of 12 Courtesy

Marc Jacobs Mod Noir

Along with the fun, striped bottle inspired by Marc's black and white runway collections, this airy floral scent inhibits the striking scent of gardenias. 

($90, 1.7 oz; sephora.com)

Advertisement
8 of 12 Courtesy

Very Irrésistible Givenchy

Rose-infused, this fragrance is a reminiscent on the days when fashion and cinema were intertwined- unique from your typical floral fragrance. 

($85, 2.4 oz.; sephora.com)

Advertisement
9 of 12 Courtesy

Bvlgari Aqva Divina

Aside from the to-die-for packaging created with sun-kissed ingredients, this seashell-resembled bottle holds notes of magnolia and citrus, the perfect mix of freshness for summer.

($90; sephora.com)

Advertisement
10 of 12 Courtesy

Philosophy Sea of Love

Feeling rebellious this summer season? Then this fragrance is right for you! Sea of Love was created to inspire you to let go and allow yourself to experience the joys only the unexpected can bring. 

($48; sephora.com)

Advertisement
11 of 12 Courtesy

Estée Lauder Bronze Goddess 

Combined with a hint of creamy coconut, this is the perfect essence to accentuate a glowing, bronze summer tan.

($59; nordstrom.com)

Advertisement
12 of 12 Courtesy

Korres White Tea Bergamot Freesia 

This invigorating, fresh scent is reminiscent of long evenings on the Mediterranean Coast. Cherish your long summer evenings with this fine blend of white tea, freesias and bergamot. 

($39; sephora.com)

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!