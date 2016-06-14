Now You Can Smell Like Queen Amidala from Star Wars

Calling all Star Wars fans! Now you can not only look like a Jedi (because, admit it, you have a hooded robe lying around in your closet), but smell like one, too.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the European company Lifestyle Perfumes has introduced three fragrances inspired by the saga and all of them come in lightsaber-shaped bottles. As if there was any other way to package them!

The men's colognes—"Jedi" and "Empire"—will "cover you with an aura of masculinity and power" according to the company's website. That, in case you were wondering, translates into notes of amber, patchouli, musk, and sandalwood.

The woman's fragrance, Amidala, is complemented by a fruity note of tangerine and apple.

The Force is with you - now! #starwars #perfumes #jedi #amidala #empire #lifestyleperfumes #theforceiswithyou #michalsky A video posted by Lifestyle Perfumes (@lifestyleperfumes) on May 30, 2016 at 4:47am PDT

The good news is that all three fragrances are already available in stores, but the bad news is that said stores are only in Europe. Then again, we are sure any Jedi would welcome the challenge. European vacation, anyone?