The Scent of the Season: 20 Pretty Spring Fragrances You Need to Try

Now that we've (hopefully) seen the last of winter and the ice has started to melt, it's safe to say that spring is in the air, and our fragrance wardrobe is being adjusted accordingly. The heady woods, lush ambers, and deep floral-tinged spicy perfumes we loved over the winter are going into hibernation to make room for a lighter, brighter, more botanical mix of perfumes to complement our seasonal sun dresses and open-toed espadrilles.

We rounded up our 20 favorite must-smell scents of the season, from florals like Issey Miyake's City Blossom, Kate Spade's Walk on Air, and Philosophy's Live Joyfully, to unexpected fragrances like YSL's Black Opium, and Tom Ford's Costa Azzura. Click through our gallery to shop each one now!

Jo Malone Sakura Cherry Blossom

With predominant notes of cherry blossom, one whiff is enough to transport you to the bloom's annual festival without triggering your allergies ($125; nordstrom.com).

Dolce & Gabbana Floral Drops

Inspired by the aroma of fresh-picked flowers sprinkled with morning dew, Dolce & Gabbana's Floral Drops ($75; nordstrom.com) smells every bit as gorgeous as it looks, mixing airy florals like water lily, narcissus, papaya flower, and neroli.

Stella McCartney Stella Eau de Toilette

This isn't your mother's old-school rose fragrance. Stella McCartney's take on the traditional bloom ($87; sephora.com) is mixed with lush green notes like violet leaves and peony petals to modernize the rose element, while the amber base keeps the scent grounded.

Bond No. 9 Park Avenue South

As if the polka-dotted exterior wasn't enticing enough, the juice inside proves to be just as flirty, blending decadent peach with springy green apple flowers and jasmine ($295; bondno9.com).

Hugo Boss Woman

As if it were declaring "I am woman, hear me roar," this scent ($72; hugoboss.com) opens bold with a gourmand mix of black tea, peach, and berry. A twist of ocean air and white lily add lightness to the seductive blend.

Diptyque Florabello

We're calling it---between the refreshing aquatic notes and the green infusion of apple blossom Diptyque's Florabello ($125; barneys.com) is basically spring break in a bottle.

Atelier Cologne Mandarin Glaciale

One part fruity, one part floral, all fun, thanks to upbeat citrus elements like bergamot, mandarin, lemon, and vetiver ($125; ateliercologne.com).

Clean Air

We're not quite sure what goes into the note of "mountain air accord," but when blended with light florals like freesia, peony, and bergamot, Clean's newest spritzer ($69; sephora.com) is a literal breath of fresh air. 

Walk On Air by Kate Spade

The name says it all---the bright, airy florals of linden blossom, bergamot, and lily of the valley in Kate Spade's latest spritzer ($95; nordstrom.com) are like walking through a dream...or the lushest, greenest garden ever. In this case, we'd say the two themes are pretty interchangable.

Tom Ford Costa Azzura

Though the lazy days hitting the surf and lounging by the shore haven't quite arrived, a few spritzes of Tom Ford's Costa Azzura ($135; sephora.com) are enough to give your spring break getaway an early start with a beachy mix of driftwood, lemon, mandarain, seaweed, and a heady cedar base.

Philosophy Live Joyously

Once the ice begns to thaw and the temperature rises above 30-degrees, "live joyously" becomes our mantra, so it's only appropriate that Philosophy's new spring scent ($56; ulta.com) subscribes to the same school of thought. A lively bouquet of pink peonies flirt with a twist of ripe tangerine, while the patchouli base keeps the scent from being too forward.

Issey Miyake City Blossom

The gorgeous mix of lemon, freesia, and magnolia mirror the exact aroma you catch walking past a flower shop, and are tempered by notes of white cedar and musk ($100; bloomingdales.com).

YSL Black Opium

It's like your favorite floral spritzer took a shot of espresso---YSL's Black Opium ($67; yslbeautyus.com) walks the line between rocker chic and feminine elegance by blending sweet elements like vanilla, jasmine, pear, and orange blossom with deep, heady notes of coffee and patchouli.

Byredo La Tulipe

If it were possible to bottle up the perfect spring morning, we think it would smell pretty close to Byredo's La Tulipe ($200; byredo.com), which starts out soft with notes of freesia and cyclamen, then allows the rich tulip heart to take center stage.

Isabel by Tocca

As a nod to the fashionistas who hail from Barcelona, Tocca's Isabel ($68; tocca.com in April) blends notes of Mediterranean orange, Spanish rose, vanilla, and leather accord with a twist of sangria. 

Chloe Love Story

Dump your winter scent and go steady with the vibrant mix in Chloe's Love Story ($105; neimanmarcus.com), which blends springy florals like neroli, orange blossom, and jasmine, complemented by deep musk and cedar notes. 

Etre Au Parfum Rose Collection

Would a rose by any other name smell as sweet? Of course it would, and the aroma is one that keeps giving and changing throughout the bloom's cycle. The trio of perfumes by Etre au Parfum ($210 for three; etreauparfum.net) capture the rose's journey from shy bud to full-on blossom with a unique blend of notes for each step, all of which can be worn solo or layered. The process starts out light with Une, a mix of Bulgarian rose buds, mint, bergamot, and lemon zest, then opens up to Deux, which blends the Bulgarian rose with raspberry, blackcurrant, and patchouli. Trois, its final form, gets extra sultry by adding black peony, heliotrope, and gourmand elements like vanilla and praline to the rose base.

Burberry Brit Rhythm for Her Floral

This is what happens when your tried-and-true floral fragrance goes through a punk rock phase. Unassuming blooms of lotus and jasmine get in with an edgy new crowd of fruity notes, led by orange and lemon, while the soft lilac element gets turned up to 11 ($90; burberry.com).

Jo Malone Rock the Ages Collection

In order to travel through time any quicker, a DeLorean would have to be involved. Each of the scents in Jo Malone's Rock the Ages Collection ($65 each; jomalone.com) pay homage to a different historical era, starting with the Tudor Rose and amber blend throwing it all the way back to 1485. Next in the line, the green, fresh aroma of Lily of the Valley and Ivy acts as a nod to Georgian London, while Pomegranate Noir embodies the rich Victorian era with decadent pomegranate, casablanca lily, and pink pepper. The herbal mix of Geranium and Verbena is meant to recall an Edwardian summer, and finally, the sexy, modern twist of the Birch and Black Pepper scent represents England today.

Malin + Goetz Moroccan Fig

For those of us who tend veer away from the floral category, the fruity, green blend of Malin + Goetz's Moroccan Fig ($150; barneys.com) could be the seasonal answer to the wood and amber-based scent you spritz on during the colder months. The deep base of fig bark, musk, coconut, and cedar give off the heady, sultry feeling you love, while pulpy fig, bergamot, and fresh green leaves lighten the mood.

