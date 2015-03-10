The Scent of the Season: 20 Pretty Spring Fragrances You Need to Try

Now that we've (hopefully) seen the last of winter and the ice has started to melt, it's safe to say that spring is in the air, and our fragrance wardrobe is being adjusted accordingly. The heady woods, lush ambers, and deep floral-tinged spicy perfumes we loved over the winter are going into hibernation to make room for a lighter, brighter, more botanical mix of perfumes to complement our seasonal sun dresses and open-toed espadrilles.

We rounded up our 20 favorite must-smell scents of the season, from florals like Issey Miyake's City Blossom, Kate Spade's Walk on Air, and Philosophy's Live Joyfully, to unexpected fragrances like YSL's Black Opium, and Tom Ford's Costa Azzura. Click through our gallery to shop each one now!

