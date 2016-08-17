A Lesson in Pairing Your Outfit with Perfume from Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara has officially launched her third perfume, Tempting for Women ($55, Perfumania), which combines juicy pineapple and acai berry with delicate florals—including mandarin, orchid and jasmine—and a warm base of caramelized musk, creamy sandalwood and vanilla. Basically, a party for your nose.

To celebrate, we spoke to Vergara herself to learn more about her own personal scent story, the way she wears all three of her fragrances, and what the beauty world can expect from her moving forward.

For starters, she says that she's all about changing things up when it comes to perfume—a girl after our own hearts, considering we have a obscenly hard time figuring out what fragrance to wear every day. Luckily, Sofia has a trick for that.

"I love to try new scents," she told us. "What I would wear in the day may differ from what I wear at night."

It only make sense, then, that she spritzes a certain perfume depending on her outfit, as well. For example, when wearing her first fragrance, Sofia, she says "I'd most likely be in my everyday look, which is a t-shirt, a pair of flared jeans, and a wedge." For her second fragrance, Love, she says she'd "wear a cute dress with a good heel for a fun date night."

As for Tempting, which she explains has more of a sexy thing going, she'd wear something that feels romantic, "like a sleek dress with strappy heels or a designer gown for the red carpet."

These three perfumes aren't the only things you can expect from Vergara moving forward.

"Fragrance and beauty is something I'm really passionate about, so you will definitely see more of my footprint in that world," she told us. We can't wait to see what's to come!