Serendipity 3's Fragrance Is as Sweet as their Frozen Hot Chocolate

If you've never indulged in one of Serendipity 3's infamous Frrrozen Hot Chocolates, join the rest of us who refuse to wait the average two hours for a table.

Luckily, the NYC restaurant that's more famous for its desserts than its dinner menu, is offering the next best thing to splurging on a Golden Opulence $1000 Sundae with your closest friends. Serendipity 3 now has a signature scent that smells just as decadent as the restaurant's sweet treats without the post-dessert sugar coma.

Serendipitous is the olfactory equivalent of eating all of your favorite Serendipity 3 desserts at once. It has a chocolate base that's spiked with notes of Tahitian vanilla and orange blossom. Its launch marks another milestone for the NYC institution: It's the first restaurant to have their own fragrance.

The sweetest part? You can now enjoy Serendipity's desserts any time or day—no reservation required.

Serendipity 3's Serendipitous is available for $45 at serendipity3.com and boutiques.