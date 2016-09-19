These Balms Are Everything You Need to Reset Your Mood

Listen, we can't all be in a good mood all the time. Being human isn't always easy. We have things like hormones, sleep deprivation, and stress. Not to mention, there are a lot jerks on this earth. I, for one, find that my moods have been pretty volatile of late. I have found, however, that a couple of scents keep me centered. Literally. Scentered makes balms in magical tubes that can help you drop back into body and out of your headspace—and maybe even make you feel a little better. Read on for why myself and Victoria have been keeping these in close reach.

What It's Called:

Scentered Ultimate Survival Kit

How Much It Will Set You Back:

A particularly hefty grocery store trip or ...$80; us.scentered.me

What Makes It Special:

This kit includes five different therapy balms—to help you focus, to help you feel comfort, to relieve stress, to help you sleep, and to help you feel inspired and uplifted. But the really great part about these treatments is that they are in a balm, as opposed to an oil, so you don't have to worry about an oil spill in your purse. You can keep the appropriate ones by your desk at work, or in your carry on bag for a flight, and rub on pulse points anytime this world feels a little too much.

Who’s It For?

If you are stressed out, travel a lot, a workaholic, or need a new ritual to give yourself a little bit of a break. We all lead high octane lives, so you probably count.

RELATED: Wasabi in Toothpaste? Lush Is Going There

When to Use It:

Daily, when you travel and want to feel closer to home, or you know, any stressful moment.

What It Feels Like:

Depends on which one you choose, but my experience is that they are like hugs in tubes.

RELATED: Comfort Food for Your Face Exists You Guys

What It Smells Like:

It varies by the selection. Love smells of rose, patchouli, and cedarwood. Escape smells oud, frankincense, and sandalwood. Focus has notes of rosemary, mint, and clary sage and will give your attention span a kick in the pants. Stress Less has notes of chamomile, nerolim and mandarin. And of course, Sleep Well contains palmarosa, lavender, and ylang ylang.

