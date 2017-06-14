Poppy Delevingne and Jo Malone London Just Launched Your New Summer Scents 

Fragrance isn't one season fits all. When the weather gets hot and humid, the spicy, musky scents you've been wearing to help you stay warm during winter's polar vortexes don't feel quite right when you're literally melting in the humidity. No one knows this better than Jo Malone London which is why the brand teamed up with Poppy Delevingne for a special limited-edition fragrance duo, Poptastic, just in time for the official first day of summer.

If you're familiar with Jo Malone London's scents, you know each bottle is a blend of unconventional notes that are instantly unforgettable once you've smelled them. For Poptastic, Delevingne put a bright, fun spin on two existing Jo Malone London scents by helping design the collection's fun, confetti-splattered bottles. If you lean towards light and dreamy scents, Orange Blossom is a blend of fresh fruits and florals, while Tuberose Angelica is darker and mysterious, so you'll probably reach for it before you head out on a summer night.

And if you want a little bit of both? Delevingne hand-picked the scents to be included in her Poptastic collection based on how well they work when worn together. "My limited edition Poptastic fragrance combination is a match made in floral heaven," Delevingne said in a release for the collection. "The Orange Blossom is light and succulent, dreamy for every day. But when you combine it with the muskier notes of Tuberose Angelica, the result is rather mysterious and perfect for nighttime."

You can grab your own Poptastic set now at JoMalone.com.