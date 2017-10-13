You'll Never Guess Poppy Delevingne's Hidden Talent—& 3 Other Little-Known Facts

You know she's a model, actress, and all around "It Brit" (as in, British-born It Girl with impeccable style), but there's more to Poppy Delevingne than meets the public eye. So, through the very personal lens of fragrance (Delevingne is an ambassador for Jo Malone London), and in celebration of a cheeky new video she filmed with Karen Elson, Delevingne dished some lesser-known facts.

1. She and her husband bonded over fragrance on their first date

"When I first met [my now-husband James], one of our talking points was fragrance. He was wearing Jo Malone London Amber & Lavender Cologne, and I was wearing their Red Roses. The scent was one of the first things I found attractive about him, and he still wears it today. I actually carry a miniature [of it] around with me when I travel, because it reminds me of him."

2. She's as obsessed with her new haircut as we are

"It’s something I wanted to do for a really long time. I’ve been talking about it for six years, and my husband was getting really bored of me saying I wanted to cut it. I just got to the point where I wanted a change, so off it went—and I felt so liberated and free! Now I can't imagine having long hair ever again. I’m sure I will but I’m really enjoying it. Alexa Chung, who is my short hair inspiration, told me it's so fun because you can go far more feminine [with your clothes] without it looking too girly."

3. She loves a good bath

"My biggest indulgence in the world is bath time. If I ever get a free hour, I’m a real sucker for piping hot baths. I'll light Jo Malone London's Red Roses candle and soak in a tub for days on end until someone has to literally pull me out, because I lie and I just switch off. It feels to me like all the stress and worries and concerns just slip away. It’s almost like meditation to me."

4. She's a Spice Girls superfan

"I know the words to every single Spice Girls' song, every single one. Sometimes my girlfriends will make me get up and do little mini performances and do each girl with all the different voices. My signature would be Spice Up Your Life. I've met [some of the Spice Girls in real life], and I’m always completely tongue twisted."

Delevingne's musical streak continues in a new video for '"Sing Out" produced by Jo Malone London and co-starring model and musician Karen Elson.