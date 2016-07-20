Guys, There's a Pokemon Go Fragrance

Orange blossom, vanilla, musk - the perfect daytime scent to wear for your next #PokemonGo walk? Link in bio to capture your bottle! 📷: @gsiproductions A photo posted by @fragrancenet on Jul 20, 2016 at 6:39am PDT

Whether you love it or are utterly confused by it, Pokemon Go isn't going anywhere. Well, maybe not anytime soon. While the craze has put some of its "trainers" in serious peril (watch where you're hunting, people), it hasn't stopped folks from cashing in on in obsession. Take, for example, the brand new Pokemon fragrance, which was mass produced at lightning speed given that the game only launched a few weeks ago.

Pokemon Eau de Toilette is described as a unisex fragrance featuring notes of orange blossom, vanilla, and musk. Oh, and it's suggested as a "daytime" scent. so one can only hope there's an evening bouquet in the works or any nighttime Pokemon Go action. And at only $11.99 a bottle, it's a bargain over on Fragrance.com.

RELATED: Here's What 100 Layers of Lipstick Looks Like

Now if only this came in a rollerball version for easy carrying while engaged in a Pokemon Go sesh. We're crossing our fingers that incarnation of the fragrance is on its way.