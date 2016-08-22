Fragrance Wipes: The Easiest Way to Test a Scent Without Buying a Whole Bottle 

If there was ever a downside to fragrance, it's the fact that it's hard to test. You want to be able to wear it, so you can know if it works with your body and your personal chemistry, and if it just plain suits your vibe. But perfume samples can be cumbersome. They're tiny glass bottles that are hard to keep track of, plus they have the potential to break. And when they start to accumulate, they take up a lot of bloomin' space. This seems like small potatoes at first, but if you live in a teeny tiny studio in Manhattan, things like this really start to peeve you. Seriously.

Well, guess what? An indie brand from SF has come up with the solution to all of your fragrance testing woes—and in the process made one New Yorker a little less peeved shall.

Courtesy

Meet Pinrose. And more specifically, meet their genius Parfum a Go Go ($24; sephora.com). It's a tiny little travel clutch containing two towlettes of each of the Pinrose fragrances. Not only are these wipes convenient for anyone on the go, they allow you to test the whole slew of their line without tiny glass tubes scattered around your living space. But beyond that, you get wear out of each fragrance, so you can really figure out what works for you and what doesn't without committing to a full-size bottle or even a mini.

I went through the process and realized that I loved Tambourine Dreamer and Wildchild, which is no surprise for me because I have a weakness for a good white floral fragrance.

Each fragrance was better than the last, and it made the process of testing and trialing less tedious and more exciting. It's like getting to have your cake and eat it, too. Cheers to being less annoyed and having less clutter in our lives. Oh, and smelling good, too.