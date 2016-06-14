Did You Know Your Zodiac Sign Had a Zodiac Scent? 

You can tune in to your horoscope for everything from self-identity to future happenings to relationship forecasting (admit it, you’ve Googled it several times), but have you ever considered that maybe your Zodiac sign could have a corresponding Zodiac scent? Excuse the pun, but we're being serious.

Well, the experts at Scentbird, a perfume subscription service, seem to think so. The pros over at this beauty brand decided to match up each astrological sign and their corresponding traits with a fragrance that could complement. Talk about making perfume personal.

From the charismatic Gemini to the passionate Scorpio, there’s a scent for that.

So what were some picks? If you identify yourself as a confident Aries, apparently Eros Pour Femme by Versace, a fragrance that holds notes like Sicilian lemon, jasmine, and peony, is a good match for you.

And what about those passionate Scorpios we mentioned before? They might find fragrance happiness in Rose Radiant Gold by Michael Kors, a note compilation that includes whiffs of florals and musk.

Do you identify with your fragrance match above?