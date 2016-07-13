Could This Perfume Actually Be a Love Potion? 

You know how in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, Professor Slughorn is explaining the effects of Amortentia, the world's most powerful love potion and all of the ladies of Hogwarts step-forward because they're intrigued? Well, I'm about to go full Hermione Granger on you, and I'm not sorry about it.

Honestly, I love fine fragrance and I love Harry Potter/the prospect of talking about anything nerdy, folklory, or magical, so when I was introduced the Parfums Quartana Midnight Datura fragrance, my head nearly spun off from sheer excitement. I'll backtrack a bit. This fragrance, which, much like how Hermione explains Amortentia, takes the form of what attracts one most. And by that I mean it is entrancingly alluring. And like potions class at Hogwarts, this fragrance is inspired from a calculated concoction of poisonous flowers, meant to cause people to fall in love. Intrigued? Thought so. Read on to nerd out and maybe fall in love, too.

What It's Called:

Midnight Datura by Parfums Quartana, Les Potions Fatales

How Much It Will Set You Back:

5 Soul Cycle classes or ... $165 for 50 ml eau de parfum; six-scents.com

What Makes It Special:

The datura flower is a sweet but dark super-floral that has platinum luminescence. Folklore tells us that this poisonous flower was used for moon worship, hunting men, and controlling animals. Basically, it's the embodiment of the female seductive empowerment over males, which is pretty incredible if you ask me.

Who's It For:

Do you want to channel Artemis, goddess of the moon and hunt, and her ambitious, strong-willed nature? Then probably you.

When to Use It:

Day to evening, in the spring, summer and autumn.

What It Feels Like:

When you spray it, you instantly feel drunk on the scent. It's pretty magical, to say the very least.

What It Smells Like:

A mixture of davana, rum, jasmine, tuberose, magnolia, muguet, rose, violet, lavender, heliotrope, and of course, datura. So uber feminine, uber sexy, and just plain otherworldly.

What the Experts Are Saying:

"Any man who falls asleep after smelling datura will fall in love with the first woman he sees! Spray away," says creator of parfums Quartana Joseph Quartana. Um, you guys, I wasn't exaggerating when I said it was a love potion. Now, who's ready to give it a test?