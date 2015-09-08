12 New Fall Fragrances to Spritz On Now!

Now that summer is coming to a close, it's time to discuss how a new crop of fall-inspired scents can create a freedom-driven, relaxing, and positive mood for the season ahead. We're talking about floral-infused, sweet scents and sophisticated aromas that recall chilly days and holiday gatherings. Aside from all the beautiful packaging, (don't miss the gorgeous vibrant blue of Tom Ford's fragrance!) these must-haves are perfect for further boosting your fall spirit—just a spritz away!

To find your new signature fall scent, scroll through the gallery of our favorites below.