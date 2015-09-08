12 New Fall Fragrances to Spritz On Now!

Now that summer is coming to a close, it's time to discuss how a new crop of fall-inspired scents can create a freedom-driven, relaxing, and positive mood for the season ahead. We're talking about floral-infused, sweet scents and sophisticated aromas that recall chilly days and holiday gatherings. Aside from all the beautiful packaging, (don't miss the gorgeous vibrant blue of Tom Ford's fragrance!) these must-haves are perfect for further boosting your fall spirit—just a spritz away!

To find your new signature fall scent, scroll through the gallery of our favorites below. 

1 of 11 Courtesy

Tom Ford Private Blend Fleur de Portofino Eau de Parfum

This floral and citrus-infused captivating scent leaves behind a carefree, relaxing tone.

($222; nordstrom.com)

2 of 11 Courtesy

Chanel Chance Eau Vive Eau de Toilette

Infused with grapefruit, blood orange, jasmine, cedar and iris notes, this fragrance is buoyant and full of positive energy.

($97; chanel.com)

3 of 11 Courtesy

Estée Lauder Modern Muse Le Rouge Eau de Parfum Spray

Aside from the gorgeous red packaging, this daring, rose-infused scent is designed to grant a sexy and sophisticated touch with just one spritz.

($110; nordstrom.com)

4 of 11 Courtesy

Jo Malone London Mimosa & Cardamom Cologne

This delicate, warm fragrance is blended with a perfect balance of sweet and spicy, perfect for fall weather.

($125; bloomingdales.com)

5 of 11 Courtesy

Stella McCartney Stella Eau de Toilette 

The faceted bottle of this fresh and youthful scent is inspired by the beautiful edges of an amethyst crystal.

($87; sephora.com)

6 of 11 Courtesy

Cartier Fragrance Must Gold Eau de Parfum

This new fragrance takes elegance to a whole new level. The gorgeous gold top and decorative ridges are inspired by the Must de Cartier collection.

($150; neimanmarcus.com

7 of 11 Courtesy

Miu Miu Miu Miu Eau de Parfum

The packaging of Miu Miu’s first-ever fragrance is inspirited by the iconic Miu Miu Matelasse bag. The new fragrance is described as contemporary vision of the Lily of the Valley twisted with Akigalawood.

($86; neimanmarcus.com)

8 of 11 Courtesy

Gucci Bamboo

This soft scent takes an elegant approach with its unique mix of Italian bergamot, casablanca lily, ylang ylang and comoros sandalwood, a blend which allocates a feminine vibe.

($92; sephora.com)

9 of 11 Courtesy

Givenchy L'Atelier Gaïac Mystique

This dark, powerful woody and smoky aura suggests romantic and sensual vibes.

($220; barneys.com)

10 of 11 Courtesy

Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium

This intoxicating new aura is a distinct blend of rich coffee and sweet vanilla—perfect for a chilly fall evening.

($115; nordstrom.com)

11 of 11 Courtesy

Calvin Klein ETERNITY NOW Eau de Parfum

This lush fragrance is blended with a strong top note of juicy lychee for a sweet and carefree aroma.

($82; macys.com)

