Net-A-Porter's Newest Fragrance Launch Is The Best Thing to Happen to Your Nose Since EVER

It's not every day that there's a fragrance launch that has us so excited we can barely sit still. But, friends, today is one of those days. Specifically, we are excited to announce that Net-A-Porter is launching Jo Loves, a luxury fragrance brand that is completely and utterly divine and previously only available in the UK, exclusively on their site.

This is fantastic news for a number of reasons, namely that we seldom get to London as often as we like. Starting on July 6, Jo Loves' debut collection, which was created by the Jo Malone MBE (you might have heard of her, IDK), will be available worldwide.

This will include 15 products spread across fragrance, body, bath, scented candles, and gifts— all in Jo Loves signature scents like Pomelo, White Rose & Lemon Leaves, Green Orange & Coriander, and Truffle 21. Delish!

Jo Malone herself commented on the launch saying, "Net-A-Porter are the perfect partner to launch Jo Loves around the world. Together, we have an exceptional understanding of luxury and share a passion for product, service and experience— this is the start of a very exciting retail journey together."

BRB, we have to go clean out our candle stock to make room for some luxe purchases we're making tomorrow.