Misty Copeland Is Estée Lauder's New Muse

As the first African-American woman to become the principal dancer in the American Ballet Theater, Misty Copeland has been one of our personal muses for awhile now. So, it's about time that the strong, talented woman finally landed her first official beauty gig.

Today, Estée Lauder announced the ballet dancer as the new face of its Modern Muse fragrance. Copeland's global campaign which centers around the theme of "What inspires you?" will debut across all platforms in August.

“I am so honored to represent Estée Lauder Modern Muse,” Misty Copeland says in a statement. “My two passions are dance and giving back, and I love passing on knowledge to the next generation. I also have a strong connection to the scents I wear when I perform. The Modern Muse campaign is the perfect way to see another side of my story.”

Watch the preview of Copeland's campaign above before its full reveal later this summer.

Estée Lauder's Modern Muse Eau de Parfum is available for $68 at esteelauder.com.