Meghan Markle Burned *This* Candle Before Walking Down the Aisle

If you wondered what Meghan Markle was up to in her hotel-turned-dressing room pre-wedding (sipping on mimosas with her mom? Writing Harry's name with hearts around it on a fancy hotel notepad?), we have a partial answer: She was burning a Diptyque candle.

The fragrance brand has confirmed that "fresh and floral" candles similar to those below ($105 for three; net-a-porter.com) were used to "scent" the Royal Wedding. Both bride and groom had candles burning in their dressing rooms as they prepared to walk down the aisle. And guests at St. George's Chapel may have detected something other than love in the air—the same candles were lit during the ceremony.

Courtesy

But why "scent" a wedding? "The same way you choose your flowers and music, it's another way to allow your personality and style to be reflected," says Amanda Morgan, managing director at Diptyque. "After the wedding, you can use the fragrance in your home to help remember the day."

While we don't think the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will have any trouble with that, imagining them curled up at Kensington Palace with Baies ($65; nordstrom.com) burning does make for a pretty adorable picture.