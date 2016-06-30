Margot Robbie Looks Like a Goddess in Calvin Klein's New Fragrance Campaign

It's probably fair to say that in every celebrity's career there are a few milestones that, when reached, immediately catapult said celebrity to the "iconic status" stratosphere. And one of those milestones has to be scoring a beauty endorsement by a major company. Well, Margot Robbie checked that one off her list back in May when Calvin Klein announced that the actress would be the face of its new deep euphoria Calvin Klein fragrance. And today, we have the first image of the campaign. Brace yourselves, people. It. Is. Gorgeous.

Shot in New York City by Craig McDean, it features the gorgeous Robbie looking beyond sexy in a purple sequined dress paired with a casual pony and her perfectly groomed brows.

Courtesy

“I’m thrilled to be the face of deep euphoria Calvin Klein,” the actress said in a statement. “This is my first advertising campaign and I am honored it is with Calvin Klein, an iconic brand I have known and loved for so many years.”

The fragrance, which will go on sale at Macy's in September, features notes liks cascalone, black magic rose, and sensual musk, and is the first vibrant chypre floral scent for the brand.

Raise your hand if you can't wait to snatch a bottle!