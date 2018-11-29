Image zoom Courtesy

Chalk it up to body chemistry or just plain bad luck, but pretty much every fragrance I try — and trust me, I've tried everything from $5 essential oils to $200+ designer perfumes — fades away on me in a matter of minutes. However, I've finally found a scent that actually lasts: Jimmy Choo Fever Eau de Parfum ($62; macys.com).

You probably know the name from your shoe shopping endeavors, but the brand behind some of Carrie Bradshaw's most-beloved stilettos has an extensive fragrance portfolio. Fever is by far its boldest scent. In perfume-person language, you'd call it a fruity gourmand, but in real-world terms I'd say it smells like a fresh pitcher of spicy sangria. And since it truly lasts all day, I can report that the sweetness (which comes from notes like plum nectar and heliotrope) simmers down after about two hours of wear, at which time the spiciness of roasted tonka bean takes over.

Personally, I feel like my days of fragrance trial and error could be over now that I've found Fever. As an introspective Carrie Bradshaw-in-front-of-her-laptop might remark, maybe committing to just one fragrance is easier than it seems.