Lily-Rose Depp Is the Face of Chanel's Latest Fragrance

Lily-Rose Depp may be only 16, but she is quickly becoming one of the most talked about fashion and beauty icons in the biz — and to no one's surprise, really. The actress, who has been a muse of Karl Lagerfeld and a regular at pretty much every Chanel show for the past couple of years, is now officially the face of the brand's new Chanel No.5 L'Eau fragrance.

And that, we can all agree, is a huge deal.

Depp took to Instagram to announce the big news by posting a photo of her holding what is possibly the biggest perfume bottle we've ever seen. Doesn't look like she's running out of L'Eau anytime soon.

I'm so excited to announce that I am the face of the new Chanel Number 5 L'EAU! ❤️ @chanelofficial #newchanel5 A photo posted by Lily-Rose Depp (@lilyrose_depp) on May 23, 2016 at 3:05am PDT

The Rose of all Roses. Introducing @lilyrose_depp as the new face of N°5 L'EAU, the new N°5. #newchanel5 A photo posted by CHANEL (@chanelofficial) on May 23, 2016 at 3:29am PDT

The old saying "Like mother, like daughter" is certainly true in this case. Depp's mom, Vanessa Paradis, fronts the Chanel Coco fragrance campaign.

Congrats, Lily.