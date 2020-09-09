Lenny Kravitz Is the New Face of YSL Fragrance
For once, he's following in the footsteps of his daughter Zoë.
The rock legend is joining the YSL Beauté family as the new face of the brand's Y fragrance. Zoë has served as YSL's global makeup ambassador since 2017 and collaborated with the brand on a capsule lipstick collection in 2019.
Y first launched in 2017 and according to YSL, the masculine fragrance turns the first letter of Yves Saint Laurent's name into a question: Y, and is meant for "an experimenter and a creator who never stops asking himself: Why not?”
“I’ve always been a fan of Yves Saint Laurent. Of his work, his aesthetic, his lifestyle, his boldness," Lenny said in a statement. "He was super eclectic and drew from so many places. I also happened to already wear a lot of Saint Laurent. Always have. This was not something I had to fit into or think about. It’s been part of my lifestyle for so many years. It’s a very organic collaboration.”
Lenny's Y campaign film, directed by award-winning filmmaker Anton Corbijn, will debut later this month.
Now that Kravitz is officially in the beauty biz, my fingers are crossed he drops the skincare routine next.