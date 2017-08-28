Watch Kristen Stewart Get Down to Beyoncé in Chanel's New Campaign

We have been waiting since last May to see Kristen Stewart star in Chanel's Gabrielle Chanel fragrance campaign. And the wait is finally over. Today, the iconic brand dropped a short film to celebrate the latest scent, and it's everything we could have hoped for and more.

The empowering video is set to the emotional song "Runnin'" by Naughty Boy, which features soulful vocals by Beyoncé. In the beginning of the clip, the singer chants, "These four lonely walls have changed the way I feel," while Stewart starts to unravel from a silky cocoon. The beat picks up as the actress successfully frees herself from her metaphoric cage. And the ethereal scenes close with Stewart's triumphant leap through a crystal wall.

The free-spirited visuals pay homage to Chanel's rebellious founder Gabrielle. "Being yourself and remaining true to yourself are qualities that Gabrielle Chanel passed on to us, and this universal message—as relevant as ever—is what we wish to send to women," Thomas du Pré de Saint-Maur, Head of Global Creative Resources for Chanel Fragrance & Beauty and Fine Watches & Jewelry explains in a statement. "With Kristen Stewart and this film that breaks away from a narrative to retain only its spirit, we want to touch all women, but also each individual woman, simultaneously."

Well, the video definitely gave us chills. And we're super excited for the new fragrance to drop on Chanel's website on September 1. Press play at the top to see the bold, new film.