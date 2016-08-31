Introducing, the Most Epic Perfume Ad Ever Made

Not all perfume ads are created equal.
What happens when you ask an Oscar-winning director to shoot a perfume ad featuring a gorgeous actress for a brand known for its eclectic mix of patterns and distinct design aesthetic? The answer you are looking for is a masterpiece. And this is not just some hypothetical situation. Thanks to Spike Jonze and Kenzo, the world now has the most epic fragrance ad ever created and we can't stop watching it.
Jonze, who is known for directing movies such as Her and music videos for The Beastie Boys, collaborated on the 3-minute clip with The Leftovers actress and dancer Margaret Qualley for the launch of Kenzo's new fragrance, Kenzo World.
RELATED: Margot Robbie Looks Like a Goddess in Calvin Klein's New Fragrance Campaign
Today we are introducing KENZO World, the first fragrance imagined by Carol Lim and Humberto Leon in collaboration with perfumer @franciskurkdjian and inspired by the iconic KENZO eye. In the spirit of this irreverent and lively fragrance, Academy Award winner Spike Jonze directed an electric film in which actress and dancer @margaretqualley performs an unforgettable choreography imagined by @sirheffington on an exclusive track by @samspiegeluniverse & @apedrums ft Assassin aka @agentsasco. See the movie at kenzo.com/kenzoworld (link in bio) and shop the perfume at @bloomingdales in the US and on KENZO.com (France, Belgium & Luxembourg) 👁 #KENZOWorld
We're not going to spoil it for you, but Qualley's dance moves (in heels and a dress, mind you) will blow you away. We can guarantee you'll be on iTunes searching for the catchy tune the second you hear it, too. To make things easier for you, the song is by Sam Spiegel & Ape Drums featuring Assassin, and it was created exclusively for the ad. You are welcome.
“She likes movement and speed and the way things shift and slide and collide in real time,” said Carol Lim and Humberto Leon, Kenzo's creative directors, in a statement about the perfect Kenzo woman, according to AdWeek. “She’s never blasé, always enthusiastic. She stands out from the crowd.”
One thing is sure—this ad definitely stands out from the crowd.
RELATED: Lily-Rose Depp's Chanel No.5 L'EAU Campaign Pics Are Officially Here
Oh, and the fragrance? It's reportedly a blend of peony, jasmine, and ambroxan crystals, and is already available for purchase in select retailers such as Macy's, Bloomingdales, Sephora, and Nordstrom.
We can't wait to snatch a bottle because with an ad like this, you kinda have to try it.