Introducing, the Most Epic Perfume Ad Ever Made

What happens when you ask an Oscar-winning director to shoot a perfume ad featuring a gorgeous actress for a brand known for its eclectic mix of patterns and distinct design aesthetic? The answer you are looking for is a masterpiece. And this is not just some hypothetical situation. Thanks to Spike Jonze and Kenzo, the world now has the most epic fragrance ad ever created and we can't stop watching it.

Jonze, who is known for directing movies such as Her and music videos for The Beastie Boys, collaborated on the 3-minute clip with The Leftovers actress and dancer Margaret Qualley for the launch of Kenzo's new fragrance, Kenzo World.

We're not going to spoil it for you, but Qualley's dance moves (in heels and a dress, mind you) will blow you away. We can guarantee you'll be on iTunes searching for the catchy tune the second you hear it, too. To make things easier for you, the song is by Sam Spiegel & Ape Drums featuring Assassin, and it was created exclusively for the ad. You are welcome.

“She likes movement and speed and the way things shift and slide and collide in real time,” said Carol Lim and Humberto Leon, Kenzo's creative directors, in a statement about the perfect Kenzo woman, according to AdWeek. “She’s never blasé, always enthusiastic. She stands out from the crowd.”

One thing is sure—this ad definitely stands out from the crowd.

Oh, and the fragrance? It's reportedly a blend of peony, jasmine, and ambroxan crystals, and is already available for purchase in select retailers such as Macy's, Bloomingdales, Sephora, and Nordstrom.

We can't wait to snatch a bottle because with an ad like this, you kinda have to try it.