One Whiff of Jo Malone's New Fragrance, and You'll Be London Town Chillin'    

London holds a very special place in my heart. There's a family connection, yes, but it's such a cultural hub. Not to mention, I truly believe that I missed out on the swinging sixties, and I have serious FOMO about it.

In my dreams, I'm hanging out with Twiggy and the Stones doing the late night circuit in Mayfair and Soho. It's all very posh, but has a bit of grunge to it, too. And it just so happens that fragrance, and our sense of smell in general, has the ability to take us on journeys, which is amazing when world travel isn't in our budgets. Instead, you can smell something that is uniquely derivative of a place or time and be instantly transported there. The really good news? Jo Malone London's newest fragrance, Basil & Neroli, happens to do just that. Read on to find out why it's found a permanent place in my regular fragrance rotation.

What It's Called:

Jo Malone London Basil & Neroli

How Much It Will Set You Back:

Take your friends out for a night on the town... or $130; jomalone.com

What Makes It Special:

Aside from the fact that Basil & Neroli is uniquely rich and fresh, it has a citrusy burst, but it's not fruity. This fragrance works as well as a perfume, as it does a candle. If my apartment could always smell of this, I would be a happy girl. And if chic were a smell, this would be it.

Who’s It For?

Uniquely unisex. If you want to feel sexy and chic, but also super fresh and fly, this is a great bet.

When to Use It:

Morning, noon, and night. AKA, when you're yearning for an adventure.

What It Feels Like:

A crisp walk in Hyde park in the fall, wearing an amazing chubby fur coat, a mini dress, Chelsea boots, and you're with a sexy someone wearing a Libertines t-shirt—because he's in the band.

What the Internet Is Saying:

What It Smells Like:

PHWOAR. That's the sound you make when you smell it. But specifically, the citrusy floral seduction of Neroli flower and then the smooth and sexy accord of basil. It's a seasonless scent that is light enough for Summer, but has enough heft for Winter.