Here's How to Score a Marc Jacobs Perfume in Your Uber Ride

If you happen to be traveling below 59th Street in New York City today, might we suggest requesting an Uber? That’s because the on-demand car service has teamed up with Daisy Marc Jacobs to kick off spring and transport the city into the fresh, new season with a totally immersive in-car experience.

Between the hours of 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. ET today only, Uber customers traveling in Manhattan (below 59th street), Williamsburg, Greenpoint and Dumbo, can enter a special code to request a Daisy Daze vehicle. The branded cars will be adorned with hundreds of daisies so you can’t miss them and, once traveling in the car, riders will be able to take photos with different Daisy accessories and chill out to an exclusive Daisy Daze soundtrack (including tracks from Fleetwood Mac, Paul Simon, and Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons). And, the best part of all? Each rider will also be gifted a full-size Daisy Marc Jacobs fragrance! (Who needs a stinky cab?)

Read on to find out how to ride into spring in sweet-smelling style.

1. Open the Uber app between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. ET in Manhattan (59th Street and below) and in select areas of Brooklyn.

2. Tap the profile icon on the left and select the promotions menu.

3. Enter promo code MJDAISY.

4. A Daisy Daze vehicle will come scoop you up!

5. Once in the sweet ride, use the hashtag #MJDaisy to share photos and status updates to your social networks.

As expected, demand for the decked out cars will be super high and there’s a chance your request may not be filled. However, you can keep trying to request the special cars throughout the time period. So, keep your eyes on the clock to catch a ride in the best-smelling ride in town.