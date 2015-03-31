With the help of beauty guru Nikki DeRoest from Hello To Beauty blog, we recently stumbled upon the new Caress® Forever Collection, the world’s first line of body washes incorporating innovative fragrance touch technology, and we knew our beauty routine was in for a revolution. To celebrate rejoicing women everywhere, we’ve recruited the blogger's expertise to offer some behind-the-medicine-cabinet insight into how the new Forever Collection fits into her skincare regimen.