With the help of beauty guru Nikki DeRoest from Hello To Beauty blog, we recently stumbled upon the new Caress® Forever Collection, the world’s first line of body washes incorporating innovative fragrance touch technology, and we knew our beauty routine was in for a revolution. To celebrate rejoicing women everywhere, we’ve recruited the blogger's expertise to offer some behind-the-medicine-cabinet insight into how the new Forever Collection fits into her skincare regimen.
A Serious Dose of Sexy
Now you can slip into something sexy before even exiting the shower. The Love Forever scent, combining the perfect amounts of sweetness and sass, can always be found in Hello To Beauty’s shower so she can begin her day on an audacious note.
It’s All About Me
We’re going to follow Hello To Beauty’s lead and relax in a seductive sea of the mesmerizing Adore Forever fragrance, which is at the heart of each body wash from the Caress® Forever Collection. With sensual scents like that, you can bet we’re not rushing our “me” time.
Love Lingers
When Hello To Beauty is preparing for a 12-hour day, she needs a long-lasting scent that can withstand the heat. That’s why she counts on the Forever Collection’s Fragrance Release Pearls™ technology to diffuse bursts of alluring aromas long after she towels off.
Seduction, Perfected.
Nothing pairs more perfectly with Hello To Beauty’s knockout heels than the Forever Collection’s Fragrance Touch Technology that releases sensual rose fragrances every time she touches her skin. Now, that’s what we call painting the town red.
Unforgettable Options
Luckily for us, the Forever Collection comes in two unforgettable scents – Love Forever & Adore Forever – so we’ll never be at a loss to be our most irresistible.
