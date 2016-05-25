Hair Fragrance Mists You Never Knew You Needed 

Why do you need a hair fragrance when you have dry shampoo you ask? A scented mist is the under-the-radar hero of beauty products. In just a few pumps, any unwanted aroma your hair may have picked up—like cigarette smoke or the stench of the restaurant where you just dined—is erased and instead, your strands hold an intoxicating scent that lasts longer than any perfume you traditionally spritz on your wrist and other pulse points. Many of our favorite scents for our strands come packaged in the chicest bottles and cans we ever did see, making each spritz feel all the more like we’re indulging in a little luxury. Even better: these lightweight mists don’t just look and smell pretty, they also boost shine and softness too. Whether you have a penchant for feminine florals, or mysterious tobacco and patchouli, there’s a signature mist for you to add into your arsenal. Spritz away with these seven hair perfumes you have to try now. 

Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Hair Mist 

Consider this mist a bouquet of flowers for your strands. Viktor & Rolf's popular scent with centifolia rose, cattleya rose, and sambac jasmine notes on a patchouli base will leave a soft, beautiful scent with you throughout the day. 

Tom Ford Neroli Portofino All Over Body Spray 

A few spritzes of this citrus and floral scent inspired by the Italian Riviera will instantly transport you to paradise. 

Obeah NYC Erato Enveloping Mist 

Inspired by Greek mythology, this mist's violet, banana leaf, and tobacco notes will leave an air of mystique wherever you go, and is a great alternative fragrance if you're not into heavy floral scents. 

Sachajuan Protective Hair Perfume 

This multi-tasking mist is not only infused with an addicting scent of green apple, rose, and cedar wood notes, it also shields strands from UV rays, eliminates static, and boosts shine. 

Balmain Paris Hair Couture Silk Hair Perfume 

Think of Balmain's hair perfume as couture for your hair. The fashion brand's lightweight mist leaves strands with a summery scent and its argan oil infused formula gives hair an equally radaint finish.  

This may be a bold statement, but Byredo's Gypsy Water hair perfume might just be the next best thing to actual perfume. The brand's popular woody vanilla scent not only smells amazing, but adss softness and shine to strands. 

Diptyque Satin Oil Spray For Body And Hair 

If you love Diptyque's candles, why not add a hair spray to your collection? This non-greasy oil-based spray feels like and silky on strands and smells like an incredible blend of jasmine, saffron, and ylang-ylang. 

