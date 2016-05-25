Hair Fragrance Mists You Never Knew You Needed 

Why do you need a hair fragrance when you have dry shampoo you ask? A scented mist is the under-the-radar hero of beauty products. In just a few pumps, any unwanted aroma your hair may have picked up—like cigarette smoke or the stench of the restaurant where you just dined—is erased and instead, your strands hold an intoxicating scent that lasts longer than any perfume you traditionally spritz on your wrist and other pulse points. Many of our favorite scents for our strands come packaged in the chicest bottles and cans we ever did see, making each spritz feel all the more like we’re indulging in a little luxury. Even better: these lightweight mists don’t just look and smell pretty, they also boost shine and softness too. Whether you have a penchant for feminine florals, or mysterious tobacco and patchouli, there’s a signature mist for you to add into your arsenal. Spritz away with these seven hair perfumes you have to try now.