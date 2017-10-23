Glossier Launched Its First Fragrance —and It Smells Like You

Take one look at Glossier's ad campaigns or a quick scroll through the brand's tagged photos tab on Instagram and you'll quickly notice that even though the brand is all about individuality, there's a few things its millennial fans unanimously love: healthy, dewy skin and great brows courtesy of Boy Brow.

But what does Glossier smell like? The brand's latest launch on its conveyor belt of products has your answer: You. Finally, after months of teasing and free samples with purchase, Glossier's first fragrance, You ($60; glossier.com), is here.

What makes fragrance so personal is that the same scent can smell dramatically different on two people once the notes blend with the wearer's own skin. And it's the wearer that's You's biggest inspiration. According to brand, part of the formula comes incomplete because you're the first ingredient.

Glossier specifically chose notes that are long-lasting and stay true to what they smell like at the beginning. Three skin-like base notes including ambrette, ambrox, and musk are mixed and balanced with a bit of iris and pink pepper that isn't overpowering. It's warm, clean, and fresh like your own skin, not to mention part earthy and part sexy without trying too hard.

The best way to think of Glossier's fragrance is comparing it to no-makeup makeup: The scent smells like you, but better.