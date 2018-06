We all have that woman in her life who you recognize by simply how divine she always smells. She might have a signature, but you know her obsession with fragrance goes far beyond that. She wants and deserves a new scent to swathe herself in depending on her mood, and that's where this gift guide comes in.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

It's pretty much a win for everyone—because who doesn't want to be around a woman who smells of heaven?