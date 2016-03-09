These Fragrances Will Make You Feel Like You're on Vacation—Even If You Don't Have PTO 

Courtesy
Erin Lukas
Mar 09, 2016

The monotony of the work week can make anyone feel stir crazy, no matter how much they love their job. A temporary change of scenery—whether it’s reclining on a scorching hot beach, exploring a foreign city, or just staying in bed all day—is the ultimate way to escape from banal routine of everyday life and come back refreshed. If it doesn’t look like you’re going to be taking some much needed and well deserved time off any time soon, either due to being low on funds or because you’ve already used up all your vacation days, we’ve compiled the next best thing: A fragrance that’s reminiscent of every destination you would want make an escape to, to hopefully help you get through your daily grind. Scroll down, your dream vacation awaits.

A Sunny Afternoon In A Garden 

Sunning in a bed-and-breakfast garden sounds pretty wonderful if you’re reading this from your desk-side view of the high-rise tower across the street. Estée Lauder’s lovely floral scent of lilies, white peonies, jasmine, baie roses is one bouquet that will never wilt and die.

Estee Lauder Pleasures Florals eau de parfum spray $65; esteelauder.com

A Luxe Hotel Stay 

Escaping to a hotel is arguably one of the best parts about taking a vacation. Let this fragrance, inspired by the reclusive Old Hollywood star Greta Garbo, help you pretend that your bedroom is in fact a suite at a five-star luxury hotel, and that the popcorn you just made to go with your Netflix streaming is in fact room service.

Vihelm Parfumerie Room Service eau de parfum $245; barneys.com

Strolling The Cobblestone Streets Of Italy

Meandering through Italy's streets while sampling pastries from the finest bakeries is high up on many vacation bucket lists. If going abroad isn’t marked in your iCal anytime soon, a calorie-free alternative is swapping Serge Lutens Parfums Jeux de Peau with coconut and licorice top notes into your regular fragrance rotation.

Serge Lutens Parfums Jeux de Peau $135; barneys.com

Hitting Snooze and Sleeping In

Smelling like crisp and clean sheets is the next best thing to sleeping in on a day off. Give yourself a couple sprays of Marc Jacobs Fragrances Splash: Cotton before leaving for work for a lingering reminder of the warm, comfortable bed you’ll (eventually) get to go home to.  

Marc Jacobs Fragrances Splash: Cotton $62; sephora.com

An Afternoon At The Spa

Spritz, close your eyes, and let this this fresh, vibrant scent help you feel as if you are spending the afternoon treating yourself to a facial and massage at your favorite spa.

Bvlgari Eau Parfumée au Thé Vert eau de cologne spray $160; neimanmarcus.com

Sitting By The Fire At A Cabin

The lingering smoky scent of wood oil with the subtle sweetness of chestnuts and vanilla accord of Maison Martin Margiela’s aptly named By The Fireplace fragrance will remind you of warm nights by the crackling fireplace after a day of skiing at your friend’s cabin as you shiver in your chilled office.

Maison Martin Margiela By the Fireplace $125; sephora.com

Paris In The Rain 

It’s been said that there’s nothing as beautiful as Paris in rainfall. It’s hard to confirm if this is fact or fiction if you haven’t had time off to make a trip to the City of Lights, but you can keep the romantic notion alive with Derek Lam’s 10 Crosby Rain Day. The scent includes vetiver Haiti and neroli Tunisia to mimic the smell of city streets in the middle of a downpour.

Derek Lam 10 Crosby Rain Day $95; sephora.com

Laying On The Beach

The coconut and sandalwood notes of Calypso St. Barth's Casablanca will instantly transport you from the fluorescent lighting of your office cubicle to an exotic white sand beach in a few spritzes. No matter how casual your workplace might be, wearing a bikini at your desk probably won’t fly with HR, so we suggest a can of coconut water as an alternative pairing to this tropical fragrance. 

Calypso St. Barth Casablanca eau de parfum $55; calypsostbarth.com

