This Fragrance Is Basically a Boyfriend in a Bottle 

The ladies of MIMI have a secret. And it's too damn good to keep to ourselves. Last year, we discovered a fragrance that was so groundbreakingly sexy and intoxicating, we have kept a bottle in our office since we first encountered it. The scent is Amouage Opus IX ($270; amazon.com). The experience? Utterly divine.

It's hard for me to write this because, well, by nature the experience of scent is intangible. You can't see it, or touch it, but you know how it makes you feel. And, well, Amouage Opus IX — it makes me (and the rest of the team) feel some kind of way. But it's not just me, it's everyone on our team. And all of our noses agree: This cologne is the equivalent of the sexiest man alive. It's actually what I imagine Idris Elba, Jamie Dornan, and my current crush (to name a few sexy men) all smell like.

Some other impressions of the fragrance? I've gotten sexy cowboy, sexy lumberjack. What's the thread that connects all of our imaginations? It's sexy. My best way of describing it is that it smells like good sex, or at the very least, the kind of attraction that you could cut with a knife. So what are the notes that make this orgasmically delicious scent? Black pepper, Jasmine, Leather, Amber... to name just a few. All of them combined make for a musky treat for your senses, which is great because musk is by nature a very attractive scent.

If you're thinking to yourself, "Okay, cool. This scent is sexy, but what does it have to do with me?" Well, hear me out. I'm not one for changing my fragrance for a man, nor do I think a man should change his personal scent fragrance for my own preference (to each their own), but I do think that there is something to be said for having a scent in common with someone. It's an invisible reminder of your connection to someone (scent is the biggest trigger for memory, after all). And what could be a better mood booster than that?

Not to mention, having a sexy fragrance that you wear for yourself? That's empowering. When I wear Amouage Opus IX, there's a little bounce in my step. It's my little secret — kind of like liquid confidence but with a different kind of buzz. It's amazing what a simple sniff of this scent will do for my self-confidence. And when you smell it on someone you are already attracted to? Me-ow.

Give yourself a spritz and go on with your bad self! And now for that crush...

