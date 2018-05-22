Fragrance Gifts That Will Make You Dad's Favorite Child

Marianne Mychaskiw
Is it just us, or is shopping for Father's Day particularly hard? Either dad already has everything he wants, is unclear about what he wants, or is the type to simply go to the store and pick it up himself, leaving little choice for the rest of us searching for gift options. Your next move? Get to a department store. Fragrance is particular is one gift that will keep giving year-round, and is a way to treat dad with something pretty luxurious that he wouldn't normally buy for himself.

Scroll down to see some of our favorite fragrances and gift sets dad will appreciate—because, let's be real, does he actually need another tie?

Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Eau Intense Pour Homme

The aquatic scent he already knows and loves gets a twist of juniper and musk, turning up the volume on the classic fragrance.

Comme des Garcons Eau de Parfum Pocket Collection

With four of the brand's greatest hits within reach, he can switch up his signature scent according to his mood.

Le Labo Ylang 49 Solid Fragrance

For the no-nonsense kind of guy who can't be bothered with mist-on versions, Le Labo's rich wax holds the same wood, patchouli, and ylang-ylang notes as the original, minus the fussy application. A dab onto each of his pulse points will prove to be more than substantial.

D.S. & Durga Burning Barbershop

Drawing inspiration from the Westlake, N.Y. Curling Bros barbershop, which caught fire in 1891, this fragrance toes the line between clean and gritty. It's almost as if his favorite aftershave somehow got charred; spearmint, vanilla, and lavender elements mingle with smoky wood notes.

Ralph Lauren Polo Ultra Blue 

If your dad is constantly living for the weekend because he spends every single one on his boat, he'll consider this fragrance the next best thing for the other five days of the week. The crisp, clean, aquatic scent evokes the feeling of the sea. It has notes of citrus, amber tonic, and salty mineral accord.  

Burberry Mr. Burberry Eau de Toilette

Drawing inspiration from the brand's iconic trench, this new Burberry scent is sure to become a classic. Grapefruit, vetiver, and guaiac wood make up its unexpected combination of crisp, earthy, and smoky notes 

Hermés Terre d'Hermés Set

The bright citrus notes of this Hermés scent are tempered by heady cedar and pepper, which warm up immediately upon contact with skin. This set includes a full and mini size of the fragrance, plus an after-shave lotion. 

Dior Sauvage Eau De Parfum 

Calabrian bergamot and its light, sweet citrus aroma is the hero ingredient here, but it's complimented by an equal balance of wood. 

