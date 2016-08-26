One of Your Favorite Fragrances Just Got a Rosy Update 

For when you want a little extra sex appeal.
I love a good rose fragrance. Other things I love? The Olsen Twins. Combine those two things and what do you get? A remix of the Olsen's signature fragrance from Elizabeth and James Nirvana. It's got rose, but it's not a sweet rose— it's a woody rose, the kind that makes you think of a romp and a roll around in some really high thread-count sheets. Read on to find out why you should douse yourself in it for your next date night.
What It's Called:
Elizabeth and James Nirvana Rose
How Much It Will Set You Back:
A fancy spa pedicure... ($65; sephora.com)
What Makes It Special:
The fragrance is a true rose fragrance. It's not treacly or saccharine. It's got heft, and you'll feel like you're slinking around in mink while wearing it.
Who’s It For?
If you have a nose and love sexy fragrances.
When to Use It:
When you wanna feel real hot... if you get what I'm sayin'.
What It Feels Like:
Good girl gone bad. Think like, a smoky eye that's a little smudged because you've been up to some risky business.
What the Internet Is Saying:
What It Smells Like:
It smells like rose but not a sweet, cloying rose. It's rose with heft. A hint of geranium and vetiver, but not overly green. Sultry AF, essentially.