These Sexy Fragrances Make Us Feel Some Kind of Way 

Fragrance is a curious thing. You can't see it, obviously, but it remains one of the most powerful ephemeral experiences around. And what is really incredible is how one spritz or whiff of a scent you love can completely alter your entire disposition. I find that if I forget fragrance, I'm lacking the invisible cue that I have started my day.

Certain fragrances, though, are strictly for a certain time and place (or not, it depends on the person), but I find that the women and editors I know all reserve a special place on their boudoir for the fragrance that makes them feel like Aphrodite in the flesh.

Feeling like you smell intoxicating to others is intoxicating in and of itself. So what do the ladies of InStyle and MIMI's beauty squad reach for when they're looking for that kinda vibe? Read on. 

Stella McCartney Stella 

Sheryl George, Beauty Editor of InStyle has this to say about her go-to sexy selection: 

"I love Stella McCartney’s original eponymous scent. While I’m not typically into rose scents, this sophisticated floral gets some edge with notes of amber, making it perfect for evening. I even carry the travel sized version when I go on vacation so I’m never without it!"

 

Le Labo Santal 33 

I honestly have never had a fragrance experience quite like my experience with Santal 33. This fragrance smells incredible on everyone—boy or girl—but I particularly love the way it smells on me. I can’t explain it other than it clicks with my body chemistry. But that’s not all. My friends have taken to sniffing me while we are out and about because Santal 33 is additively delicious.

Forget the fact that I’ve also been told by a man or two that they happen to find this scent slightly more than alluring on me— that’s just a bonus. I’d feel that way without confirmation, but having people notice that bounce in your step when you know you're feeling great, well that’s just fabulous. 

Atelier Cologne Oud Saphir Cologne

Here's what Dianna, InStyle's lovely assistant beauty editor, has to say about her favorite sexy fragrance: 

"Atelier Cologne Oud Saphir Cologne Absolue combines citrus notes like bergamot with those of rich suede. The result is an enveloping scent that’s somehow both inviting and mysterious. If that’s not sexy, I don’t know what is."

Ralph Lauren Collection Lime EDP 

Victoria, Editor of MIMI, reaches for this lovely selection. Here's what she has to say about it:

"While I enjoy my musks, scents that are lighter and summery actually make me feel sexiest, which is really no surprise given the fact that I feel the most confident in the summer. Right now, I’m loving Ralph Lauren Collection Lime EDP, a fresh citrusy-floral scent that instantly puts me in a good mood. It’s also unlike any fragrance I’ve ever worn, so its uniqueness definitely adds more appeal."

