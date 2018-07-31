Drew Barrymore's New Fragrance Line Is Designed to Last All Day

Blame it on body chemistry, but fragrances—no matter how high-end—never seem to linger on me longer than an hour. If I really go crazy spritzing in the morning, I might get lucky and still catch a faint whiff around lunchtime. But sadly, I've never been one of those lucky, fragrance-friendly people who gets to spend the whole day enveloped in a cloud of scent. (I know, I know—cue a chorus of tiny violins.)

Leave it to Drew Barrymore to create the anecdote. The latest from her line, Flower Beauty, is a six-part fragrance collection called "Pretty Deadly." It's comprised of three spicy floral scents, all of which are rendered in both eau de parfum and body mist form. And here's the magic part: I find that if double-up on a single fragrance by spraying on the body mist version post-shower, then applying the eau de parfum as normal, the scent lasts for the whole day. Yep, really.

Of course, you can also wear them each alone or mix-and-match perfumes and mists to create a unique combo. But if, like me, you need a little extra insurance, layering two forms of the same scent is a total game-changer. Shop the collection, below.

Pretty Deadly Jasmin Venom Eau de Parfum

Pretty Deadly Jasmin Venom Eau de Parfum

Flower Beauty $15
Pretty Deadly Jasmin Venom Body Mist

Pretty Deadly Jasmin Venom Body Mist

Flower Beauty $10
Pretty Deadly Narcissus Fatale Eau de Parfum

Pretty Deadly Narcissus Fatale Eau de Parfum

Flower Beauty $15
Pretty Deadly Narcissus Fatale Body Mist

Pretty Deadly Narcissus Fatale Body Mist

Flower Beauty $10
Pretty Deadly Lethal Oleander Eau de Parfum

Pretty Deadly Lethal Oleander Eau de Parfum

Flower Beauty $15
Pretty Deadly Lethal Oleander Body Mist

Pretty Deadly Lethal Oleander Body Mist

Flower Beauty $10

