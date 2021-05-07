Drake Is Finally Launching His Mysterious Scented Candles
The rapper wants to set the mood for your weekend with a candlelit dinner at home.
If you're reading this, it's not too late to get your hands on Drake's elusive Better World Fragrance House candles.
After months of teasing the launch on Instagram and gifting candles to members of the Toronto Raptors and his famous friends like Ayesha Curry and Kehlani, the candles are now available to normies who aren't in the rapper's inner circle.
Drake announced the scented candles will launch "soon" (Sunday, May 9 to be exact) on Instagram with a video featuring a rotating navy globe. Over the video, a voice says, "Scent is extremely powerful. It can change your immediate surroundings and make your world so much better."
If you're looking to make your weekend better, Drake has partnered with Postmates to create what is essentially Happy Meals for rich people ahead of Sunday's launch. From Friday, May 7 through Sunday, May 9, one of the Better World Fragrance House candles will come free with a minimum $50 order from a few of the rapper's favorite restaurants in NYC and LA. (While supplies last.)
New Yorkers can order from STK (Uptown and Midtown), Tao (Uptown and Midtown), Lavo, and Nobu (Fifty Seven and Downtown). Angelos can pick from Nice Guy, Craig's, BOA Steakhouse (West Hollywood and Santa Monica), Katana, TAO, Blue Ribbon Sushi, and Nobu (LA and Malibu).
According to a press release, one of the following four scents will come with your meal: Sweeter Tings (a nostalgic, comforting scent), Williamsburg Sleepover (seduction in a candle aka the scent of a vaxxed summer), Muskoka (a cozy scent like Drake's turtlenecks), and Good Thoughts (a positive, floral scent).
The only candle that's missing is Carby Musk, the one that apparently smells like Drake. Apologies to anyone hoping a candle scented like The Boy would be the next best thing to enjoying Nobu sushi with the rapper himself.