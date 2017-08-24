Diptyque Is Launching the Luxury Car Freshener You Didn't Know You Needed 

Image zoom Courtesy Everett Collection

Suicide doors and flame paint jobs may have been what Xzhibit considered as a customized car, but a luxe air freshener is our idea of a pimped-out ride.

Thanks to Diptyque, you'll never have to resort to using the Little Trees Black Ice or Royal Pine air freshener you picked up at the gas station to get rid of any lingering undesirable scents from late-night drive-thru runs. The brand that has made spending $64 on a chic, luxury candle that you only burn on special occasions a rational, essential home purchase, is launching what's being called the first luxury car diffuser this fall.

RELATED: 6 Diffusers to Refresh Your Space Immediately

The Un Air De Diptyque will be available in seven of the brand's most beloved candle scents including: Ambre, Baies, Figuier, Roses, Fleur d'Oranger, Gingembre, and 34. Once it's affixed to one your car's air vents, the diffuser's highly-concentrated perfumed-beads disperse the scent into the air.

Image zoom Courtesy

While Diptyque's diffuser will set you back $60, it will last you for around three months, which makes a little bit easier to justify than splurging on candles we (barely) never light.

The Diptyque Un Air De Diptyque car diffuser will be available for $60 starting September 2017 at Dipytque boutiques and diptyqueparis.com.