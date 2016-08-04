Demeter Wants You to Match Your Fragrance to Your Zodiac Sign

On the prowl for a perfectly tailored fragrance to add to your perfume collection? Then you may want to mosey on over to Demeter's Fragrance Library, where the stars have aligned to bring you a 12-piece limited-edition collection of zodiac-inspired scents.

There's a bottle for every sign, and each has been carefully selected to reflect the essence of each sign's character.

For example, imaginative Aquarius smells like linen, as Aquarians have an "uncanny ability to see both sides" and linen "has the ability to be both warm and cold to the touch."

Mountain air embodies the free spirited and even-keeled Libra, rain is the perfect scent for dynamic Aries, sandalwood showcases Virgo's hardworking tendencies, and energetic, philosophical Sagittarians will love the rich vetiver scent.

The fragrances cost $20 for a 1 oz. bottle, $40 for a 4 oz. bottle, and $12 for a roll on perfume.

Make sure you check out the other astrological sign fragrances, as well. And while you're at it, you might as well consider perusing through Demeter's vast scent library, which includes over 300 unique fragrances. 300, people!