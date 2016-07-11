Have You Seen Britney Spears's Super Sexy 'Private Show' Teaser? 

Leave it to Britney Spears to amp up the sexy factor of... anything, really. Singing aside, she has proven to be a beauty powerhouse in the past decade by launching more than 15 fragrances. 15!!!

Crazy, we know. Her latest scent, Private Show, dropped last Friday, and today we got a sneak peek at what looks to be its first commercial, or a least a preview of what's to come. To go back to our initial point, it. is. hot.

The short clip that Spears shared on Instagram shows her dancing backstage in an incredibly sexy, barely-there ensemble. Her hair flips are perfect, thanks to her signature tousled blonde waves.

And last but definitely not least, Entertainment Weekly is reporting that the commercial could also be a preview for a new track of the same name. Yes, that's right. Not only did we get a new fragrance, but it sounds like we could also be getting a brand new song from Brit. Anyone feel like a quick chorus of "Baby One More Time" for celebration?

Stay tuned! #PrivateShow @britneyspears #TakeABow A video posted by Britney Spears Fragrances (@britneyspearsfragrances) on Jul 11, 2016 at 10:18am PDT

The wait is over! Private Show Britney Spears 1oz is now available in the US exclusively on Kohls.com #PrivateShow @britneyspears #TakeABow A photo posted by Britney Spears Fragrances (@britneyspearsfragrances) on Jul 7, 2016 at 1:42pm PDT

Until then, head to Kohls.com to shop her scent "Private Show," which includes notes of clementine, juicy nectarine, and dulce de leche. If you like sweet stuff, this is for you.